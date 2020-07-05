YMCA branch designated as place to pick up free mask

MATTHEWS – Brace Family YMCA is one of 10 branches of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte distributing free masks as part of Atrium Health’s initiative to donate 1 million masks to the community.

Atrium Health is relying on businesses and organizations to help distribute them, particularly to those most at risk of spreading COVID-19.

The hospital system lists Brace Family YMCA’s hours as 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3127 Weddington Road.

Other YMCA branches giving away masks include Dowd, Harris, Johnston, Keith Family, Lake Norman, McCrorey, Morrison Family, Simmons and Stratford Richardson.

Visit www.atriumhealth.org/about-us/coronavirus/masks for more locations.

