YMCA branch designated as place to pick up free mask

MATTHEWS – Brace Family YMCA is one of 10 branches of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte distributing free masks as part of Atrium Health’s initiative to donate 1 million masks to the community.
Atrium Health is relying on businesses and organizations to help distribute them, particularly to those most at risk of spreading COVID-19.
The hospital system lists Brace Family YMCA’s hours as 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3127 Weddington Road.
Other YMCA branches giving away masks include Dowd, Harris, Johnston, Keith Family, Lake Norman, McCrorey, Morrison Family, Simmons and Stratford Richardson.
Visit www.atriumhealth.org/about-us/coronavirus/masks for more locations.
Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our daily email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online. Click here to be added to the distribution list.
Leave a Reply