American Heart Association recognizes local hospitals

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health medical centers in North Carolina have received multiple Get With The Guidelines awards from the American Heart Association in recognition of their heart and stroke care.

“We’re proud to once again be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to high-quality care for our patients,” said Dr. Eric Deshaies, system physician executive for Novant Health Neuroscience & Psychiatry Institute. “More than half of Novant Health’s hospitals have achieved stroke certification from The Joint Commission, and we’re dedicated to the advancement of stroke care through artificial intelligence and emerging therapies. The Get With The Guidelines recognition is a testament to our commitment.”

Hospitals must maintain quality indicators known to speed patient recovery and reduce death and disability for patients. The award levels reflect the amount of time the hospital has consistently adhered to the indicators.

Six Novant Health hospitals were recognized with Gold Plus awards, including Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Two Novant Health hospitals received Silver Plus recognition, including Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health also received the STEMI regional recognition for Mission: Lifeline program.