Arrest made in Matthews shooting case

MATTHEWS – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation in Matthews.

Officers with the Matthews Police Department responded to a shooting at 5:56 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Matthews Festival Center parking lot to find a female sitting in her vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

MPD identified the suspect as Benjamin Maurice Bruce, 37, of Charlotte, and obtained arrest warrants on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Police say Bruce was the woman’s ex-boyfriend.