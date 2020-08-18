You are here: Home / News / Arrests made in Matthews homicide investigation

MATTHEWS – Two men face murder charges related to the death of 27-year-old Charlotte resident Cory DeShawn Carpenter.

Patrol officers with the Matthews Police Department discovered Carpenter’s body on the shoulder of a road while checking on an abandoned vehicle at 8:14 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 2700 block of Lakeview Circle.

Detectives determined Carpenter died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. They identified the suspects as Charlotte residents Zatario Jarod Stewart and Tobias Lamario McNeil. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department took Stewart into custody Aug. 17. The Durham Police Department took McNeil into custody Aug. 17. Both men are in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

