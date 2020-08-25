Delegate name drops Meck Deck, WBT during roll coll vote

CHARLOTTE – John Steward had the distinction of casting North Carolina’s votes for President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Steward, who chairs the NC 9th Congressional District Republican Party, packed a lot into his remarks, including mentions of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence and Charlotte’s WBT radio station.

Here’s what he said:

History is made in North Carolina with our first settlements in late 1580s, and as one of the original 13 colonies. History was made May 20, 1775, with the Mecklenberg Declaration of Independence declaring our independence from British rule a full year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence. History was made in 1795 with the first public university in America, the University of North Carolina. Today it’s the home of N.C. A&T State University, the largest historic black college in America. History was made in 1903 Wright brothers, two boys from Ohio came to the superior climate of NC to try their new flying contraption. History was made in 1922 when WBT became one of the first commercial radio stations in the country and is still broadcasting today, just a few miles down the street. History was made in 2010 when the first time since the Civil War, Republicans won the control of both the N.C. House and Senate. And while they inherited close to $6 billion in debt and budget deficits from the Democrats, they quickly turned that into $11 billion surplus while passing the largest tax cut in North Carolina history. The Carolina Comeback is real and it continues and it will get even better when we elect Dan Forest as our next governor and we return Sen. Thom Tillis to the Senate! And history will be made in 2020 when NC leads the nation in reelecting President Donald J. Trump.

North Carolina proudly casts all 71 votes for President Trump.