Discovery Place manager to lead Matthews Chamber of Commerce

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Chamber of Commerce has appointed Jessica Tullar as its new executive director.

Tullar brings over 16 years of nonprofit experience to her new role, most recently serving as the manager of Discovery Place Kids – Rockingham since 2016. She has worked for Discovery Place for nine years. She was a creative play professional and a program coordinator before becoming manager.

As the manager of Discovery Place Kids – Rockingham, Tullar became very involved with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. She served as an ambassador and graduated from its leadership program.

“I have seen how valuable the Chamber of Commerce can be and the impact businesses and non-profit organizations can achieve when they work together,” Tullar said. “I am looking forward to growing and strengthening the network of support and fellowship that already helps make Matthews such a wonderful place.”

Tullar has a long track record of collaborating and building partnerships, as well as achieving success through fundraising and promotions, according to Kim Gossage, president of the chamber’s board of directors.

“More than that, though, she brings a warmth and energy to her work that will be an asset to the chamber as we continue to support our members for many years to come,” Gossage said.

Tullar will succeed Kelly Barnhardt, who served as executive director for over three years until January. She has lived in the Matthews area for seven years. She was drawn to the “charming downtown, restaurants and businesses.”

“Matthews always felt like home, so I am thrilled to take on this new role in a place I already love,” Tullar said.