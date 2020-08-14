Matthews Mint Hill Toastmasters to host virtual open house

MATTHEWS – Matthews Mint Hill Toastmasters invites residents to its 2020 virtual open house via Zoom to meet members, experience a meeting and hear from The Culture Mastery CEO Christian Höferle.

Höferle will talk about leadership communication, what is appropriate when communicating in a leadership role and how your words may be perceived in different cultures.

After hearing from Höferle, members and guests will experience a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.

“Matthews Mint Hill Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” Jeanne Zierhoffer, club president.

The virtual open house takes place from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Aug. 28.

Weekly meetings are held at 12:30 p.m. Fridays via Zoom. Anyone interested in learning more about Toastmasters and how it can improve public speaking and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

Email Jeanne Zierhoffer at jeannezierhoffer@gmail.com or visit https://matthews.toastmastersclubs.org/ for details.