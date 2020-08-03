Matthews Police: Don’t plant mailed seeds from China

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is warning residents not to plant seeds they may get unsolicited in the mail from China. Police described this as a scam with one reported case in Matthews.

Police say the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating such packages. They encourage residents to contact either the State Plant Regulatory Official or the State Plant Health Director, who will provide instructions on what to do with the package.

Visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/newsroom/stakeholder-info/sa_by_date/sa-2020/sa-07/seeds-china for details.