Matthews to observe Overdose Awareness Day

MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon has declared Aug. 31, 2020, as Overdose Awareness Day in Matthews.

“One of the biggest opportunities for drug overdoses comes from children being able to get in medicine cabinets with unsecured opioids and things of that nature,” Higdon said. “If you have that sort of thing, make sure that it’s secured or put away where children can’t have access to it.”

Higdon read an official proclamation on Aug. 24 in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.

It reads as follows:

International Overdose Awareness Day Whereas, the Town of Matthews wishes to bring awareness and observation the harm and hardship caused by drug overdoses and wishes to bring awareness and observation of International Overdose Awareness Day; Whereas, one person in the United States dies from a drug overdose every nineteen minutes; and WHEREAS, more Americans die from drug overdoses than in car crashes; and Whereas, we recognize the purpose of International Overdose Awareness Day as remembering loved ones lost to overdose and ending the stigma of drug-related deaths; and Whereas, on August 31st, communities around the world come together to remember those lost to overdose, acknowledge grief, reduce the stigma, surrounding the disease; and Whereas, resources are available for those who wish to help end the stigma and raise awareness of the issues associated with drug overdoses, and Whereas, we affirm that the people affected by overdose are our sons and daughters, our mothers and fathers, our brothers and sisters, and deserving of our love, compassion and support. Now Therefore Be It Resolved that August 31, 2020, will be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in the Town of Matthews, North Carolina, as a special day to promote awareness and remember those precious lives lost too soon. This, the this 24th day of August 2020. Want to observe the day?

Mayor John Higdon shared there will be a drop-in event for International Overdose Awareness Day n Aug. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 4012 Central Ave., Charlotte. Email ebkirkpat@yahoo.com for details.