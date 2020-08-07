Mecklenburg County hires Davie County manager to lead social services director

CHARLOTTE – Davie County Manager John Eller will begin his new role as Mecklenburg County’s social services director on Oct. 12.

Eller has over 20 years of experience in public service, including stints as the social services director in Catawba County and division director for Mecklenburg County DSS Services for Adults Division.

Eller has served as president of the North Carolina Association of County Directors of Social Services and the North Carolina Guardianship Association. He was on the board of directors with the National Association of County Human Services Administrators and Gaston Family Services (now Kintegra Health). He also served on the NCFAST Executive Advisory Committee and served two terms on the North Carolina Joint Study Commission on Aging.

Gov. Pat McCrory appointed Eller to the North Carolina Human Resources Commission. Gov. Roy Cooper reappointed him to a second term. He was also invited to be a member of the North Carolina Institute of Medicine.

Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services is comprised of over 1,300 employees who provide federally and state-mandated services as well as programs developed and managed locally.