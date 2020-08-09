Meteorologists react to earthquake felt in Charlotte region

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, N.C. on Aug. 9 could be felt 100 miles away in the Charlotte region.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake happened at 8:07 a.m.

Meteorologists across the Charlotte region sprang into action, sharing interesting tidbits about the natural phenomenon. Here are some of their tweets regarding the event.

The last damaging #earthquake in North Carolina was 1981 in Henderson County just south of Asheville. Time will tell if we see damage from this one, would not surprise me considering the intensity on the Richter Scale of 5.1. — Eric Thomas WBTV (@EricThomasWBTV) August 9, 2020

Well that was fun, only second time I’ve felt an earthquake. Other time was several years ago when the DC area had their quake. — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 9, 2020

By far the largest quake in North Carolina since a M 5.2 in 1916. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/J3yuTrdSq5 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 9, 2020

This brings back memories of the magnitude 5.8 #earthquake back in 2011 in Virginia. Whew! 😩 — Iisha Scott (@IishaScottWx) August 9, 2020

Largest earthquake in NC in the last 104 years occurred at 8:07am. Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/g9PSgaD2ae — Amanda Cox (@fox46amanda) August 9, 2020

This was a historic earthquake. Looks like the 3rd strongest in NC history. Others like this was a 5.5 magnitude quake around Asheville in 1916 and a 5.2 in Mitchell County in 1926. The last earthquake to cause any damage in NC was the Henderson County earthquake back in 1981. pic.twitter.com/Ngp5fIEVqD — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) August 9, 2020

Sunday mornings shaking? I didn’t feel it, I sound asleep. Word is, this is the strongest quake ever felt in NC. https://t.co/tcWozC6rBZ — Jonathan Stacey WBTV (@jsrontv) August 9, 2020

I can report no Kraken is emerging from Grandfather Mountain… ! Time for some eggs…. pic.twitter.com/Wr1YE85bu1 — 🌙🌈 Jeff Crum ☀️⛈ (@wxcrum) August 9, 2020

There have been seven earthquakes SE of Sparta, NC in the past two days. I highlighted the two strongest. The rest went fairly unnoticed by the public. pic.twitter.com/z436P0T6Jx — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) August 9, 2020