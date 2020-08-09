You are here: Home / News / Meteorologists react to earthquake felt in Charlotte region

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, N.C. on Aug. 9 could be felt 100 miles away in the Charlotte region.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake happened at 8:07 a.m.

Meteorologists across the Charlotte region sprang into action, sharing interesting tidbits about the natural phenomenon.  Here are some of their tweets regarding the event.

