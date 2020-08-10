Museum documenting those buried at Roseland Cemetery

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum would like to create a database of those buried at Roseland Cemetery.

The cemetery, located off Monroe Road, was the burial place of slaves and free people of color. It will soon undergo preservation efforts. The museum hopes to supplement that work since there are no records for the cemetery.

The museum would like to hear from those whose relatives are buried there. Staff would like to know the person’s full name, their birth and death dates, your name, your relationship to that person, and a phone number in case the museum has questions. Email information to info@matthewsheritagemuseum.org.

When the museum has a relatively large database, it will post the information to its website, minus any contact information.

Call 704-708-4996 for details.