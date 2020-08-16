Novant Health taps Bernd as head of Matthews hospital

MATTHEWS – Novant Health has appointed Jason Bernd as president and chief operating officer of its Matthews hospital.

Bernd will lead hospital operations at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. He’ll collaborate with Novant Health Institutes and the Novant Health Medical Group on strategic initiatives that align with the hospital system’s mission.

“He is a transformational leader and brings significant experience to this role,” said Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health’s greater Charlotte market

Bernd has been with Novant Health since 2006. He has held a variety of positions, most recently president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital. Under his leadership, Novant Health opened its new orthopedic hospital in 2017 and new ambulatory surgery center in 2018.

Bernd has served on various nonprofit boards, including the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and Susan G. Komen.