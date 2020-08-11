Police investigate death after finding man on shoulder of road

MATTHEWS — The Matthews Police Department discovered a deceased man on the shoulder of the road while checking on an abandoned vehicle at 8:14 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 2700 block of Lakeview Circle.

Police identified the man as Cory DeShawn Carpenter, 27, of Charlotte.

MPD’s criminal investigations division is investigating. Officials said they believed this was an isolated incident.

Contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708 with any details about the case.