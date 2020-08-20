Police say driver crashed after speeding from traffic stop  

MATTHEWS — A woman is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash after she sped off from a traffic stop, according to the Matthews Police Department.

A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 9:06 p.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of East Independence Boulevard and Windsor Square Drive.

The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, requested a K-9 unit and asked the driver to exit the vehicle. Police said the driver refused multiple requests and rolled up the window. As the officer opened the door of the vehicle, the driver sped away and later crashed on the I-485 Inner Loop ramp from East Independence Boulevard.

Police obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and found illegal narcotics, officials said.

The Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Sanetra Nichole Steele, 24, of Charlotte.

for the following charges as she receives treatment for injuries: felony flee to elude, resisting a public officer, fictitious information to an officer, fictitious vehicle registration plate, drive/allow a vehicle with no registration, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.