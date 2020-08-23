Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 14 to 20)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants from Aug. 14-20:
Charlotte (28227)
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Earp’s Express, 7020 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
• Edible Arrangements, 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Mint Hill
• Jimmy John’s, 7014 Tutor St. – 92.5
Stallings
• Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chestnut Lane – 95
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 98
• Silvinos Pork Rinds and More, 621 Stallings Road – 93
Indian Trail
• Dunkin’, 14055 U.S. 74 W. – 93
• MOD Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 95
• Quik Trip, 5650 W. U.S. 74 – 93
• Sun Valley Cafe, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Your GG’s Kitchen, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 98.5
Leave a Reply