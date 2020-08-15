Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 7 to 13)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 7 to 13:

Lowest scores

• 7-Eleven, 11208 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 90.5

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; soap wasn’t in men’s bathroom; creamer wasn’t held cold enough; bottle of engine oil was stored on prep sink; and toilet in men’s room was out of order.

Matthews

• Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5

• Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

• MOD Pizza Matthews, 10420 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

• Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 98

Mint Hill

• Happy’s Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 97

Charlotte (28227)

• Aggie’s Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94

• Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 91

• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 98

Charlotte (28270)

• Zaika Express, 9010 Monroe Road – 94