Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 7 to 13)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 7 to 13:

Lowest scores
• 7-Eleven, 11208 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 90.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; soap wasn’t in men’s bathroom; creamer wasn’t held cold enough; bottle of engine oil was stored on prep sink; and toilet in men’s room was out of order.

Matthews
7-Eleven, 11208 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
MOD Pizza Matthews, 10420 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 98

Mint Hill
Happy’s Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 97

Charlotte (28227)
Aggie’s Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 91
Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 98

Charlotte (28270)
Zaika Express, 9010 Monroe Road – 94

