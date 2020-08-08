Restaurant Inspections (July 31 to Aug. 6)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 31 to Aug. 6:

Matthews

• Adam’s Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97

• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 98.5

• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98

• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St. – 93.5

Mint Hill

• Charbar 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 93

• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94

Charlotte (28227)

• Burger King, 7026 Albemarle Road – 98

• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 95

• Mi Barrio’s Halal Food Cart, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

Charlotte (28270)

• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95.5

• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 96