Wells Fargo grant will help Habitat build an affordable home

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will use a $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help build an affordable home.

The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to help build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the country.

The grant is provided through Wells Fargo Builds and part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.

“We have a rich history of working with Habitat for Humanity to strengthen our neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said Kendall Alley, region bank president for Charlotte. “Safe and stable housing is fundamental to a healthy financial future. The Wells Fargo Builds program is another demonstration of our commitment to improve lives and strengthen communities.”

Wells Fargo Builds provides financial assistance from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low-to-moderate income households.

In 2019, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing and improving 674 homes with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds.

“Their commitment to community and to ensuring affordable housing options for all is evident in their willingness to support critical housing infrastructure through partnerships like ours,” said Natisha Rivera-Patrick, Greater Matthews president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to work together to make homeownership a reality for hard-working families in our community.”

The grant will support the construction of Greater Matthews Habitat’s annual Sandy Marano Memorial Women Build, named after its longtime family services coordinator, who passed away from breast cancer in fall 2016.

Greater Matthews Habitat will break ground on the home Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Members of the community can join the celebration virtually through Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/habitatmatthews/) or learn more about how to support or get involved with the build at www.greatermatthewshabitat.org/womenbuild.