C.O.S.Kids eligible for $25K grant

MATTHEWS – C.O.S.Kids is in the running for a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve the community.

Adults with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 2 at www.neighborhoodassist.com. Anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day.

On Nov. 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

“We are so proud to be chosen in the top 10% of applicants for this grant but now we need the help of our community to vote,” said Sue Sproat, executive director. “Due to COVID-19, we have been forced to cancel our annual fall fundraiser, Backyard Blues. This grant would help us replace that lost income so that we can still provide tuition assistance to our low-income single parents.”

Visit https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/en try/2033573 for details.