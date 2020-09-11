CATS hosting live virtual meetings on LYNX Silver Line

CHARLOTTE – The LYNX Silver Line light rail project has entered what Charlotte Area Transit System describes as pre-project development phase. The project team is refining the proposed light rail alignment.

CATS will present several refined LYNX Silver Line alignment options to the public starting Tuesday, Sept. 15 when CATS will kick-off a series of live virtual public meetings. Each meeting will include a presentation and Q&A session with the project team. The 26-mile alignment has been sectioned into six focus areas.

• Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. – Focus Area 1: Wilkinson Boulevard (City of Belmont to I-485)

• Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. – Focus Area 2: Wilkinson Boulevard (I-485 to West Morehead Street)

• Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. – Focus Area 3: Center City (West Morehead Street to Charlottetowne Avenue)

• Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. – Focus Area 4: Independence Boulevard (Charlottetowne Avenue to Idlewild Road)

• Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. – Focus Area 5: Independence Boulevard (Idlewild Road to just south of I-485 at CPCC Levine)

• Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. – Focus Area 6: Union County Extension

Visit www.RideTransit.org/LYNXSilverLine for more information on upcoming live virtual public meetings and information on how to provide public input.