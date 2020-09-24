Donors needed this fall to maintain blood supply amid pandemic

RALEIGH – Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

The Red Cross encourages donors to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.

In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from previously diagnosed individuals, who could only give at one of its170 blood donation centers across the country.

Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Now, whole blood donations made at any Red Cross blood drive or blood donation center could be helpful in this effort.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”

The Red Cross encourages those eligible to schedule an appointment by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.