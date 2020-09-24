Food node emerging outside Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council is granting Erwin Capital’s request to allow a second eating, drinking and entertainment establishment with drive-thru window on its 13.2-acre site along Albemarle Road between River Church and Blair roads.

The city had originally granted Mark Erwin one drive-thru, but he convinced city leaders his request fits with the direction of the area.

“I want you all to be aware that every other fast food and drive-thru-type restaurant is now coming to this area,” Erwin told the Charlotte City Council during the July public hearing. “Arby’s has bought a site directly across the street from us. Burger King, McDonalds, Chick-fil-A are all trying to come here. Taco Bell is negotiating with me for a site. And we already have Bojangles and Waffle House. What’s happened is this is becoming a restaurant node.”