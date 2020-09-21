Greater Matthews Habitat begins campaign for Women Build

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has launched a “Women that Inspire” fundraising campaign to honor women in the community while also raising money for its 2020 Sandy Marano Memorial Women Build.

For a minimum $10 donation, you can honor a woman in your life by submitting her name at www.gmhfh.org/inspire and telling Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity why you want to honor her.

Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will write her name on the construction materials of the home.

Habitat for Humanity has a long-standing tradition of writing motivational memories to the future homeowners on the beams of the home. The honoree names will symbolize that the home is built with the support of many amazing women.

Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will also send the honoree a letter letting them know of your gift (but not the amount) with a photo of their name on the home. The nonprofit will also share your message to the honoree as part of its social media.

Funds raised from the “Women Who Inspire” campaign will be used to fund the construction of the 2020 Sandy Marano Memorial Women Build, named after the charity’s longtime family services coordinator. Marano passed away from breast cancer in fall 2016.

Visit www.greatermatthewshabitat.org/womenbuild to learn more.