Health Inspections (Sept. 11 to 17)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 11 to 17:

Lowest Scores

• Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St., Matthews – 87

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; open employee drinks were on prep table; unwashed produce was over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; some foods weren’t held cold enough; chicken salad, pimento cheese and soup were held too long; and kitchen had flies.

• Yafa Halal Market, 10046 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 88

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; dispenser didn’t have towels; raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; meat saw had dried meat debris; and beef and chicken in display case weren’t held cold enough.

Matthews

• Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97

• Circle K, 3424 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95

• Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St. – 87

• Harris Teeter (produce), 3100 Weddington Road – 97.5

• Starbucks Coffee, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98

• Yafa Halal Market, 10046 E. Independence Blvd. – 88

Charlotte (28270)

• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 91.5

• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 97