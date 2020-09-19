You are here: Home / News / Health Inspections (Sept. 11 to 17)

Health Inspections (Sept. 11 to 17)

by Leave a Comment

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 11 to 17:

Lowest Scores
Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St., Matthews – 87
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; open employee drinks were on prep table; unwashed produce was over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; some foods weren’t held cold enough; chicken salad, pimento cheese and soup were held too long; and kitchen had flies.
Yafa Halal Market, 10046 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 88
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; dispenser didn’t have towels; raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; meat saw had dried meat debris; and beef and chicken in display case weren’t held cold enough.

Matthews
Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
Circle K, 3424 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St. – 87
Harris Teeter (produce), 3100 Weddington Road – 97.5
Starbucks Coffee, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
Yafa Halal Market, 10046 E. Independence Blvd. – 88

Charlotte (28270)
Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 91.5
Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 97

 

 

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *