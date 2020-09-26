Health Inspections (Sept. 18 to 24)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 18 to 24:

Lowest Score

• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 85.5

Violations include: Employees didn’t wash hands between tasks; employee used hand sink to fill up container of water for grill; dishes were not submerged in sanitizer; bowl and pans had food debris on them; foods in hot wells were not held hot enough; raw beef intestines, shredded cheese and tomatoes were not held cold enough.

Matthews

• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

• Grace O’Malleys Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 96.5

• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 90

• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92.5

• Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98.5

Mint Hill

• 7-Eleven, 4300 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 96

Charlotte (28227)

• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 85.5