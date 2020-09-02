Mecklenburg County announces closings for Labor Day

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday.

This includes all units of the Department of Social Services, the Tax Office, the Elections Office, the Register of Deeds Office, and the Land Use and Environmental Services Agency offices.

Recreation and senior centers, aquatic facilities, the health department, library branches, county solid waste facilities and full-service centers will also be closed Monday. City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide collection services on Monday.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5 and 6. This will be the last weekend for Double Oaks.

Parks, nature preserves and greenways will remain open.

CharMeck 311 will close Monday. Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, stormwater and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online 24 hours a day or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT+ mobile app. Call 911 for any emergencies.