Mecklenburg County DSS upgrades mobile app

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services has added more features to its mobile app released in June.

The app allows customers to upload applications, recertifications, and other documents.

Now customers can apply for Food and Nutrition Services, Medicaid, and energy assistance benefits from a single online location in English or Spanish. Customers can also take the online benefits self-assessment to see which services they are eligible to apply for. The app can be accessed on any mobile or desktop device.

Customers are encouraged to save the new URL, www.AllAccess.MeckNC.gov, to their home screen or favorites list.

DSS applications can still be completed by phone at 704-336-3000.

Applications are also available for pickup only at the following DSS locations: Kuralt Centre (301 Billingsley Road) and Community Resource Center (3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000).

The app eliminates the need for hundreds of customers to come to a physical location. It also enables the county to provide services safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.