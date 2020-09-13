Mecklenburg County grant program helps businesses in towns

CHARLOTTE – Applications open Monday, Sept. 14, for the MeckCounty CARES Small Business Relief Grant.

The grant can provide up to $25,000 for small businesses located in the six towns or unincorporated areas of the county whose businesses have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The grant is made possible thanks to CARES Act funding awarded to the county. The county has allocated $1.25 million to continue financial support to small businesses during the pandemic.

Grant amounts are contingent upon business size and availability.

Small Businesses must:

• Have 50 employees or less

• Registered with the NC Secretary of State prior to Jan. 1, 2020

• Demonstrate that business was adversely impacted by COVID-19

The funds may be used for working capital, lease payments, existing real owner-occupied commercial estate mortgage and equipment financing payments and covering payroll shortage. Funds may not be used to pay off unrelated COVID-19 expenses.

There are no application fees, grant processing fees or grant documentation fees.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 27 or until funds have been dispersed.

Financial assistance is still available for small businesses that do not meet the above criteria through the county’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Fund and the Microbusiness Stabilization Fund.

Visit www.MeckNC.gov to apply.