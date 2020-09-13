Novant Health hospitals highlighted in Healthcare Equality Index

WINSTON-SALEM – Fifteen of Novant Health’s acute care facilities have been recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

This is the fourth consecutive year Novant Health has received systemwide recognition.

Novant Health is one of 12 healthcare systems nationwide with 10 or more facilities receiving the recognition this year.

Medical centers designated as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” include Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

“At Novant Health, diversity and inclusion are part of our core values and we recognize that each person is different and shaped by unique life experiences,” said Tanya Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer at Novant Health. “Each day, we strive to create a supportive, open and inclusive environment where our LGBTQ patients and team members feel valued.”

The Healthcare Equality Index marks the fourth year participants received a numerical score based on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices. This is the second year participants had to demonstrate they offered transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to their employees to receive a top score.

Visit www.hrc.org/hei for details.