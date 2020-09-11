Office of the Tax Collector seeks bidders for delinquent properties  

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Office of the Tax Collector is seeking bidders for delinquent properties that will be auctioned off as part of the tax foreclosure process.

There are two upcoming auctions Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 and 11 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, 832 E. Fourth St.

The properties for each auction are listed below:

10:30 a.m. auction properties include:

11 a.m. auction properties include:

Proceeds from these sales will be used to pay delinquent taxes on the properties. Visit www.MeckNC.gov/TaxForeclosure to learn more about the properties and tax foreclosure process.