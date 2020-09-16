O’Reilly Auto Parts coming to Mint Hill

By Yustin Riopko

MINT HILL – Town commissioners approved a conditional rezoning Sept. 10 to let O’Reilly Auto Parts open up a new shop.

The 7,225-square-foot building will go in at the intersection of Fairview and Philadelphia Church roads, next to McCarthy’s Tire Service.

O’Reilly’s shops are built according to a standard blueprint.

The business had to get approval for a conditional rezoning that allows them to bypass an ordinance requiring a window at a certain part of the building. The window would have to go where blueprints call for bathrooms.

Developers will tear up the short four-foot sidewalk running along Fairview Road and put in a new eight-foot sidewalk that connects over to Philadelphia Church Road and runs to the end of the property line.