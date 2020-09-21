Police arrest man suspected of stealing forklift

MATTHEWS – Patrol officers with the Matthews Police Department recovered a $17,000 forklift stolen from the Pike Nurseries on Sept. 15.

Staff provided officers a description of the suspect along with the direction he was last seen traveling on the forklift.

Officers found a man in the Sycamore Commons Shopping Center fitting the description of the suspect close to a parked orange forklift. Pike Nurseries staff identified the man as the suspect.

Police arrested Travis Legette, 43, of Matthews, on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and took him to the Mecklenburg County jail.