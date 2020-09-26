Police: Help find missing Matthews resident

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Matthews resident Kabi Raj Rai.

Officials say the 63-year-old has dementia and was last seen walking at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, in the 12000 block of Woodbend Drive, wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, blue slip sandals and a black and brown watch.

Police described him as an Asian male, standing 4-foot, 11-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has a short (buzzed cut) black and white hair.

Call 911 if you know his whereabouts.

