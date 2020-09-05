Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 28 to Sept. 3)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

Matthews

• Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97

• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5

• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5

• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98.5

• Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5

Charlotte (28270)

• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 95.5

• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 93.5

• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 91.5

• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97