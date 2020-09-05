You are here: Home / News / Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 28 to Sept. 3)

Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 28 to Sept. 3)

The Fried Chicken & Waffle (Photo courtesy of Metro Diner)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

Matthews
Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98.5
Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

Charlotte (28227)
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5

Charlotte (28270)
City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 95.5
Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 93.5
Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 91.5
Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97

 

