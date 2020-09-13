Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 4-10)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 4 to 10:

Lowest Score

• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 90.5

Violations include: Employees didn’t wash their hands enough; pans had food debris on them; cooked chicken, crab rangoon, fried sushi and cooked vegetables weren’t marked by date; and pans and containers were stacked wet.

Matthews

• Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St. – 96

• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 96

• Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 111 Matthews Station St. – 95.5

• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

• Pizza Spiga, 3509 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5

• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 97

• Smoothie King, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 95

• South 21 Matthews, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Chili’s Grill, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 97

• Jyoti’s World Cuisine, 7128 Albemarle Road – 97.5

• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 97

• McDonald’s, 9150 Lawyers Road – 95

• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

Charlotte (28270)

• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 96

• Rio’s Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97

• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 99