Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 4-10)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 4 to 10:

Lowest Score
Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 90.5
Violations include: Employees didn’t wash their hands enough; pans had food debris on them; cooked chicken, crab rangoon, fried sushi and cooked vegetables weren’t marked by date; and pans and containers were stacked wet.

Matthews
Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St. – 96
Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 96
Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 111 Matthews Station St. – 95.5
Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Pizza Spiga, 3509 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 97
Smoothie King, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 95
South 21 Matthews, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Zoe’s Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5

Charlotte (28227)
Chili’s Grill, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 97
Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 90.5
Jyoti’s World Cuisine, 7128 Albemarle Road – 97.5
KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 97
McDonald’s, 9150 Lawyers Road – 95
Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

Charlotte (28270)
Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 96
Rio’s Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97
Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 99

 

