Rodriguez-McDowell receives endorsements from Matthews, Pineville mayors

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell announced Sept. 3 that she has endorsements from the mayors of Matthews and Pineville.

Rodriguez-McDowell, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 6 in 2018. She is running against Republican challenger Joel Levy.

“Since taking office in 2018, Susan has worked tirelessly to make sure Matthews remains well informed of all county developments that impact our town,” Matthews Mayor John Higdon said. “Susan has played an instrumental role in ensuring Federal CARES Act funding will be equitably distributed throughout the county.”

Pineville Mayor Jack Edwards described her as a “breath of fresh air.”

“She’s involved, helpful, follows through, she does what she says,” Edwards said. “I endorse her because I see she truly cares and shows it by her actions, not empty words.”

Rodriguez-McDowell said she is honored to have their support.

“It is crucial that we continue to work side by side to ensure that the people of District 6 have representatives at the local government level that focus on finding lasting solutions as we face many critical issues,” she said.