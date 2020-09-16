Tint World opens near Charlotte-Matthews border

CHARLOTTE – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has opened a new location in Charlotte-Matthews area under the ownership of local entrepreneurs Roy and Erica Morelock.

This marks the fifth Tint World franchise location to open in the state.

“We chose Tint World because of the exceptional level of hands-on support the company provides to new franchise owners,” Roy Morelock said. “They truly give franchise owners the tools we need to prosper and grow. Now, we’re ready to create some sleek custom looks and meet the automotive styling needs of Charlotte-Matthews residents.”

The location offers automotive styling and safety services, including window tinting and paint protection film, as well as car stereo and mobile electronics installation.

“We’re growing worldwide, and this is illustrated with each new Tint World location,” said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “We’ve had several successful stores open this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing Roy and Erica succeed as well.”

The new store operates Monday through Saturday at 9129 Monroe Road, suite 100. Call 704-941-3058 or visit www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/charlotte-matthews-084 for details.