Two age-targeted communities are coming to Mint Hill

By Yustin Riopko

MINT HILL – Town leaders welcome older adults with the approval of two new age-targeted communities.

The board of commissioners voted Sept. 10 to grant developers the rezoning they’ll need to break ground on the projects.

Meadow Vista hopes to appeal to residents between 45 and 60 years old, while Courtyards at Mint Hill will be restricted to residents 55 and older.

Meadow Vista will not be limited to older adults, but Philip Hayes, owner of Land Investment Resources LLC, said many of its designs caters to that market niche. Hayes told planning board members at an Aug. 17 meeting that trends in what people want from their homes have been quickly evolving over the last six months

“There will be an emphasis towards home recreation,” Hayes said. “People will not be going to gyms as much. They’ll want to do those types of activities in their homes. We’re focusing on the inside and providing spaces so that people will be able to do things in a new way of living.”

Meadow Vista will go up across 35.2 acres on the west side of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road across from Pine Hill and adjacent to Happy Hollow Drive. The neighborhood will have about 56 houses.

Original plans for Meadow Vista saw it wrapping around the length of Happy Hollow and backing up to the Grove Hall neighborhood. Hayes said this was to avoid disturbing Irvin Creek and the wetlands in that location. However, more recent sketches appeased displeased Grove Hall residents by pulling those houses west, away from the existing neighborhoods and toward the creek.

Homes in this community will cost between $350,000 and $400,000. Hayes told planning board members the senior demographic has more disposable income and tends to pay more for quality features.

Whereas Meadow Vista aims to attract and cater to an older demographic, Courtyards at Mint Hill will be restricted to residents 55 and older.

Courtyards will include 42 houses over 21 acres on Hooks and Idlewild roads.

Epcon Communities, the company behind Courtyards, only builds age-restricted communities and started building in the Charlotte-metro area seven years ago.

Michael Davis, land development manager for Epcon, told planning board members that age-restricted neighborhoods bring little strain to the town. Their residents take 50% less trips per day than traditional single-family homes and travel less during peak periods. Davis added that less than 3% have school-age children.

“Our homeowners support local businesses, restaurants and services where they live,” Davis said. “Also, our buyers are very active in the community, donating time and money towards an infinite amount of charities and community events and causes.”