Two homes available in Eden Hall

MATTHEWS – David Weekley Homes has two move-in homes remaining in the Eden Hall community.

Priced from the $490,000s, the remaining Terrace Collection homes feature open-concept floor plans with 2,800 square feet of living space. The two-story homes feature four bedrooms, three full baths and two-car rear-load garages.

Lawn maintenance is included with homeowner association dues. Amenities include trails, gazebo, lake and gardens.

The Eden Hall model home is located at 9451 Downton Court.

Call 704-972-4254 for details about David Weekley Homes in Eden Hall.

