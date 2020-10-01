Atrium Health launches vaccine research program

Atrium Health has developed a new research program, “STRIVE for Healthier Futures,” in hopes of identifying a vaccine that safely and effectively prevents the spread of COVID-19.

STRIVE has opened a voluntary vaccine research registry that will allow people to learn more about vaccine research and development. People who take part in the registry may be invited to participate in future COVID-19 vaccine trials and will be provided with convenient access to trials should they be interested.

Currently, there are no antiviral medicines available to treat COVID-19 and no licensed vaccines to prevent infection or serious illness related to the disease.

“Vaccines are the way forward and will allow us to turn the page on this pandemic across the world, our country and our local community,” said Dr. Christine Turley, vice chair of research at Atrium Health Levine Children’s. “Each person now has a unique opportunity to play a role in this effort.”

Atrium Health is looking for at least 10,000 volunteers to join the registry as a critical step in providing a strong, regional response to the pandemic. Following the launch of the registry, Atrium Health will open a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Atrium Health anticipates the trial will guide scientists closer to identifying a safe, effective vaccine that will be widely accepted. Officials said it is crucial to have diverse representation in program participants.

Patients’ outcomes with infection illness or response to medical treatments may vary depending on many factors. For example, there may be disparities in outcomes based on pre-existing health conditions, race and ethnicity, or treatments that work well in men may not be as effective in women.

“When study participants reflect diversity, we can gather information that allows us to best develop solutions that work for all patients,” Turley said.

Call 833-451-1188 or visit www.Atrium Health.org/COVIDVACCINE for details.