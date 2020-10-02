County reports COVID-19 cluster at school

Eight days after Gov. Roy Cooper announced public schools can soon welcome back K-5 students, Mecklenburg County reported its first COVID-19 cluster at a school.

County data released Sept. 29 showed Covenant Day School in Matthews reported five cases of COVID-19.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county has had cases at other schools, but this was the first one that rose to what’s considered “cluster level.”

“What we’re seeing is that most of the cases are coming from outside exposures, not in the school setting,” she said. “Our schools have been doing a fairly good job with the masking and social distancing.”

Harris said the initial clusters give the health department an opportunity to make sure schools are doing what they need to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is planning to welcome elementary students back to classrooms this fall.

“At this point, we’re comfortable with the plans the schools have put in place,” she said. “We’re comfortable with the training they have made available to teachers. As with all of our plans, it’s all about the implementation.

“We’re supportive of in-class instruction at some level within our community. We’ll continue to work with the schools in addressing any issues that come up as they move back into the classrooms.”

County Manager Dena Diorio encouraged the community not to let its guard down as schools continue to reopen.