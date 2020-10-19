Golf tournament supports Daniel Meggs Foundation

MINT HILL – More than 150 golfers will arrive at Pine Lake Country Club this morning to participate in the second annual Chipping In Fore Golf Tournament. The event benefits the Daniel Meggs Foundation.

Daniel Meggs played golf at Wake Forest University and was a teaching professional at Piper Glen Country Club. He passed away at age 29 in February after a long battle with cancer. He left behind his wife, Jordan, and his son, Davis, who was born just three weeks after Daniel’s passing.

The day begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. The tourney starts at 11:15 a.m.

Support from the community has exceeded expectations. Title sponsors are Dick’s Sporting Goods, Messer Financial Group and Playscapes.

Last year’s inaugural tournament raised over $40,000 for the Ellis “Reed” Parlier Scholarship. Ellis was a victim of the UNC Charlotte shooting in April 2019.