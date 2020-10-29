Goose Creek getting sewer extension

Construction will begin next month on a project to extend the sewer system along the Goose Creek basin, parallel to I-485, to Mint Hill Veterans Park.

Charlotte Water held a virtual meeting Oct. 22 to explain the project to neighbors.

The project’s goal is to enhance wastewater service by connecting existing and future sewer lines until it reaches the park, according to John McLaughlin, of Merrick & Company. The route includes extensions to the Ranburne Road and Jumper Drive neighborhoods.

McLaughlin added the project ultimately could provide service to the Fairview Road and I-485 interchange area.

Construction could wrap in early 2022. Charlotte Water will keep neighbors updated through quarterly mailers, website posts and virtual meetings.

Neighbors should expect some temporary lane closures (primarily at Quail Park Drive if at all), and traffic control while the 8- or 16-inch gravity lines go into the ground. Charlotte Water will notify the community in advance of service disruption to their water, but that’s not expected.

Construction will include clearing and trimming within easements, moving equipment, pipe delivery and storage, trench digging and controlled blasting to remove underground rock. Property owners within 500 feet of blasting will be given an opportunity for pre- and post-blast surveys at no cost to ensure there is no damage, McLaughlin said.

No one is required to connect to the line, according to Mac McClanahan of Charlotte Water. Property owners can apply to connect to it. They must be within 1,000 feet by street, able to be served by gravity and not be an existing customer.

Online: www.charlottenc.gov/water