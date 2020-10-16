GTM Construction moving into Clear Creek Business Park

MINT HILL – GTM Construction plans to move into a 4,800-square-foot space at Clear Creek Business Park by Dec. 1, according to Nance Companies and MPV Properties.

The construction company specializes in paint, drywall and trim.

This marks Nance and MPV’s first signed lease for the newest building, 11211 Allen Station Drive, within the business park.

They have built two identical 24,000-square-foot buildings there. Other companies that have also leased space in the new buildings include DesignBuild Mechanical, Ace Industries and CRS Building Automated Systems.

Available suites in the new ‘Building C’ range from 2,400 to 12,000 square feet.

Billy Thomas and Bailey Patrick Jr., of MPV, are leasing the speculative building.