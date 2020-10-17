Health Inspections (Oct. 9-15)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 9 to 15:

Lowest scores

• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road, Charlotte – 87

Violations include: Staff didn’t wash hands properly; staff didn’t change gloves in between tasks; metal pans and plastic salad mixing bowls had food debris on them; raw chicken breasts were cooked below 165 degrees; coleslaw didn’t cool fast enough; and foods in the flip-top cooler weren’t held cold enough.

Matthews

• Comfort Inn, 1718 Windsor Crossing Drive – 99

• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99

• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97

• Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5

• Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse, 2216 E. John St. – 94.5

Mint Hill

• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 97

Charlotte (28227)

• Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5

• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93.5

• King of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5

• Pho Huong Que, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5

• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 304 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97