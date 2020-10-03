You are here: Home / News / Health Inspections (Sept. 25 to Oct. 1)

Health Inspections (Sept. 25 to Oct. 1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1: 

Matthews
Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
Picadeli’s Pun-In-Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 98
Sam’s Club, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 99

Mint Hill
Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 91.5

Charlotte (28227)
Cottage Express, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 90.5
Fortune Cookie III, 7211 Independence Blvd. – 92.5

Charlotte (28270)
BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 84

 

