Matthews program provides relief for small businesses, nonprofits

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has launched a grant program to help small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Matthews CARES Act Funding Relief Program will provide one-time reimbursable grants of up to $10,000 to help offset the impacts of the pandemic.

The funding source for the program is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act stimulus package.

Organizations that meet the eligibility criteria may apply for up to $10,000 in reimbursement funds via the grant application. All funds must be spent and receipts submitted by Dec. 18.

Eligible applications will be selected for review on a lottery basis until available funds are exhausted. Applications must be received by noon Oct. 26.

Visit https://www.matthewsnc.gov/pview.aspx?id=20954&catid=565 to apply.