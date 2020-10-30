Novant Health receives Diversity Impact Awards

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health received several Diversity Impact Awards from the Association of ERGs & Councils.

Recipients were chosen based on how their work affects people in talent management, culture and organization vitality.

This is the second year in a row a Novant Health Business Resource Group has received the award. BRGs associated with women, persons with abilities, Black/African American, Pride and Veterans were honored with the Top 25 ERG Award.

Novant Health’s health equity council and cross cultural communications program were included in the Top 10 Diversity Action Award.

Dr. Chere Gregory, chief health equity officer, was recognized with the Executive Sponsor of the Year Award for her work as the women physicians BRG executive sponsor. This is the first year a Novant Health leader won this award.

“At Novant Health, diversity and inclusion are part of our core values and we strive to engage the strengths and talents of each team member to ensure a strong organization, capable of providing remarkable health care to our patients, families and communities,” said Tanya Blackmon, chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer at Novant Health.