Proposal offers ‘unbundled’ senior living

Cypress Senior Living wants to add a new form of senior living to Matthews.

The six-acre site, located between the new Lidl store and a church at 9832 Idlewild Road, is zoned for residential uses. The firm is seeking rezoning to allow for a single building with 128 apartment units, leasing office, amenities and 144 parking spaces.

A representative with Cypress Senior Living said during the Oct. 12 public hearing most people are paying on average $3,000 a month for senior living in Matthews, because they’re getting bundled services they may or may not use.

Cypress Senior Living is unbundling the services and providing a more affordable base rate. Extra services can be obtained à la carte.

Town staff compared the project’s 19 units per acre to multi-family communities, noting the average is 12.75 units per acre.

Collin Brown, who represents the development team, doesn’t characterize the project as multifamily as the average independent living unit has 1.1 residents vs. 1.9 per multifamily unit. Brown said there will be less traffic and no school impact.

Commissioner Ken McCool had concerns about the height of the building, which is proposed for 57 feet high.

Commissioners Renee Garner and John Urban wanted to see visuals of the project.

“It still doesn’t need to look like Anywhere, USA,” Urban said. “It needs to take into context Matthews.”

Commissioners will reopen the public hearing for the project on Nov. 9.